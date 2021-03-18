Russian President Vladimir Putin responded, today, Thursday, to a serious accusation made by his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

Biden had said, in a television interview on Wednesday, that he believed Putin was a “killer”.

“People usually see others as they see themselves,” Russian news agency Interfax quoted Putin as saying.

Putin added that he wished Biden good health, stressing, “We will continue to work with the United States, but in a way that benefits us.”