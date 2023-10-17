Putin called on the United States to learn to respect the interests of other countries in response to Biden’s words

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed US political elites with the Russian proverb “live forever, learn forever.” This is reported by TASS.

The Russian leader believes that the United States needs to learn to seek compromises and respect others so that there is no need to suppress anyone.

But the desire to suppress someone all the time without cause or without leads to problems. They, of course, with their usual brilliance, smile protocolly and pat everyone on the shoulder. But respect for other countries is to take their interests into account, and then there will be no need to suppress anyone. But the very desire to suppress means that they still have something to learn Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin called on the United States to seek compromises. “It’s not about me personally, it’s about the interests of the country. It is impossible to suppress Russian interests. They will have to be taken into account,” he noted.

The head of state also called US President Joe Biden one of the most experienced world politicians in terms of time spent in the highest echelons of power.

First of all, I believe that President Biden is certainly one of the most experienced politicians in the world overall in terms of time spent in the so-called upper echelons of power, as they say. He has been in politics for a long time Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Biden’s threats

The American leader, in an interview with CBS, revealed his plans for a second presidential term. In particular, he declared his desire to suppress Russia. “Imagine what will happen if we manage to unite all of Europe and finally suppress [президента России Владимира] Putin because of the problems he causes,” the politician noted.

The head of the White House also announced his intention to normalize relations with the countries of the Middle East.

We have a huge opportunity to make the world a better place. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

In September, Biden pointed out that his Russian counterpart lacked a “democratic bone.”

Previously, the head of the United States also repeatedly criticized the Russian president. So, in March last year, he called Putin a “deadly dictator” and a “bandit.” In addition, according to Biden, the Russian president is a “war criminal.”

Russia’s response

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that Biden cannot “suppress” the Russian authorities and Putin, including because of his dementia.

None of this will happen. One reason is that he has already forgotten what he said. Dementia is a good thing Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Earlier, the Kremlin also noted that the American leader’s statements are already becoming personal insults against his Russian colleague. The head of state’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, added that Moscow is not going to give a harsh assessment of Biden’s words, since they consider them to be a consequence of the US president’s fatigue, irritability and forgetfulness.

Also, according to Peskov, the Russian leader does not respond to inappropriate statements about him by the President of the United States, as he is a wise politician.