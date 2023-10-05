Putin responded to accusations of betrayal of Armenians with the phrase “Whose cow would moo”

At the plenary session of the Valdai Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded with a proverb to the accusation of the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, of betraying Armenia. Broadcast on website Events.

“You know, our people say: “Whose cow would moo, but yours would be silent,” Putin said.

He recalled that the role of Russian peacekeepers in Armenia was only to monitor compliance with the ceasefire. “Our peacekeepers had no other rights there,” the head of state noted.

Former EU Council President Charles Michel statedthat, in his opinion, Russia “betrayed the Armenian people”, and the Russian military in the region should have ensured peace and security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that it was the European Union that betrayed Armenia, because, according to official representative of the ministry Maria Zakharova, Brussels did not even think about promoting a ceasefire and providing humanitarian assistance.