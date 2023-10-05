Putin responded to accusations of betrayal of Armenians with the words “Whose cow would moo”

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to accusations of betrayal of the Armenians made by the head of the European Council, Charles Michel. In his comments during the plenary session of the Valdai Forum, the Russian leader used a saying.

“You know, our people say: “Whose cow would moo, but yours would be silent,” he said.

In early October, Charles Michel said that he was disappointed with Russia’s attitude towards the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and that the Russian Federation, in his opinion, “betrayed the Armenian people,” since its military was supposed to ensure peace and security in the region.

You know, our people say: “Whose cow would moo, but yours would be silent” Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Vladimir Putin recalled that the peacekeepers on the territory of Armenia were supposed to exclusively monitor compliance with the ceasefire, and they were not given any other powers. The Russian president also said that the peacekeepers used every opportunity to help the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including protecting the Armenians and “covering them with themselves.” They provided humanitarian and medical assistance to the local population, as well as safe travel to Armenia for those who wished.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to accusations against Russia. She retaliated by accusing the European Union of betraying the people of Armenia, since Brussels did not in any way facilitate a ceasefire or organize humanitarian assistance.

What events are we talking about?

On September 19, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the start of “local anti-terrorist measures” on Karabakh territory. They were carried out “in order to ensure the provisions of the tripartite statement [лидеров Азербайджана, Армении и России от 9 ноября 2020 года]suppression of large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,” as well as for “disarmament and withdrawal of formations of the Armed Forces of Armenia” and the indicated territories.

On September 28, the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree ending its existence from January 1, 2024. After this, the disputed territory, the war for which lasted 30 years, will finally become part of Azerbaijan.

On October 5, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Granada, signed a declaration recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijani. According to Vladimir Putin, Armenia recognized the disputed territory as part of Azerbaijan back in 2022 at negotiations in Prague. Then the heads of the delegations emphasized that they recognized the sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Azerbaijan SSR, which included Karabakh.

The future of relations between Russia and Armenia

The President of Russia at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum assessed the prospects for relations with Armenia. According to him, states do not cease to be allies, and therefore Moscow is ready to continue to provide assistance to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related materials:

The Russian leader also spoke about accusations against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was suspected of being brought to power to deliberately surrender Karabakh. The President of the Russian Federation called such statements unfair and emphasized that Pashinyan’s coming to power was “the choice of the Armenian people.”