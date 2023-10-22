Putin commented in German on the attacks of the German authorities on ex-Chancellor Schröder

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented in German on the attacks in Germany on the country’s former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. A fragment of the interview was published in his Telegram– channel journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“What I’m saying is, the further away from Schroeder, the closer to Anthony Rott, the head of the Canadian Parliament, who is a Nazi sympathizer,” he said, referring to the former speaker of the House of Commons of Canada’s Parliament. The head of state uttered this phrase in German and declared with confidence that he would be heard that way.

Criticism of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder arose, among other things, because of his friendship with the Russian leader. Schröder himself admitted that he was friends with the president and said that he would not pretend that this was not the case, despite the attacks.