Reshetnikov told Putin about supporting small and medium-sized businesses in new regions of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, raised issues of supporting small and medium-sized businesses in new regions.

About it reported on the Kremlin website.

The minister noted that new small and medium-sized businesses are actively registering in new regions of the country – since the beginning of the year, 65,000 entrepreneurs have issued documents. Against this background, in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, a system is being deployed to support small and medium-sized businesses through soft loans and a leasing company.

Loans at ten percent per annum for up to three years will begin to be issued in June. Up to two billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes. “We will understand how the dynamics will go, respectively, we will redistribute the money within the national project, we will look further,” Reshetnikov said.

In July, a leasing company that will operate in all four constituent entities should start operating. In addition, the My Business center will be launched in September, and regional microfinance and guarantee organizations will be opened.

