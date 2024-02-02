Putin discussed with the General Staff the difficulties with UAVs in one of the areas in the Northern Military District zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in one of the areas in the special military operation (SVO) zone, a difficult situation has arisen related to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The head of state discussed this issue at a meeting with the military.

“Just this morning I spoke with the General Staff: in one of the areas, of course, the complexity of the situation is connected precisely with unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said.

He noted that from daily contacts with the military, including those directly on the front line, one can conclude about the importance of drones in the combat zone.

Related materials:

The government will produce devices for detecting and comprehensively suppressing UAVs

One of the meeting participants told the president that the initiative group is developing devices for detecting and comprehensively suppressing enemy drones. He proposed integrating this activity into a project for the development of Russian electronics and asked for access to the component base.

See also Ukraine, peace tests in Davos. Kiev, the plan on the table of the Economic Forum What you do is extremely important. And, of course, we need to help you. Denis Valentinovich Manturov is here, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry. We are now investing most of our money in the revival of microelectronics. Not just radio electronics, but microelectronics Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The volume of funding for the drone industry could reach one trillion rubles

In 2023, Vladimir Putin estimated the amount of funding for the drone industry and said that it could reach one trillion rubles.

According to the president, this area is the most important and very promising, therefore the state needs to actively work on this. “The future lies with the unmanned aerial vehicle industry; it concentrates the latest developments in a number of areas,” the head of state emphasized.

Photo: Denis Abramov / RIA Novosti

Russia began to use drones at the vulnerable point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Military personnel of the Russian army found units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) vulnerable to drones. As Forbes columnist David Ax reported, the military is using FPV drones from a distance and practicing them in trenches where Ukrainian fighters may be hiding.

“Despite the fact that the Ukrainians are deploying more and more new defense systems against Russian drones, most of them operate in depth, kilometers behind the front line. They are not intended for front-line infantry,” Ax concluded.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

In December 2022, Vladimir Putin announced the need to actively develop and use drones. The head of state is convinced that they need to be integrated into a single network and implemented everywhere.

“We have good experience in developing underwater drones,” Putin emphasized.

According to military expert Anatoly Matviychuk, Russian-made naval drones will be able to facilitate the tasks of the fleet. He said that soon there will be more maritime drones and they will be used for special purposes.