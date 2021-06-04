Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted sharply to the warning about his possible blocking on social networks. This is how the head of state answered the question during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is broadcasted in his Youtube-channel RBK.

“I didn’t care if they would block me somewhere. Another thing is more important for me – the trust of the Russian people in the capacity in which I am now, ”he said.

Putin, as his press secretary Dmitry Peskov previously reported, does not maintain pages on social networks.