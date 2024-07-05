Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he had informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who made a surprise visit to Moscow, of the conditions for ending the current Ukrainian crisis.

Putin said he had “frank and useful” talks with Orban on ways to “address the crisis” in Ukraine.

The Russian president recalled that he had announced, last June, his vision for peace, which was that Ukraine must withdraw its forces from the four regions claimed by Moscow in order to resolve the “crisis” that began in February 2024.

Putin said in his statements on Friday that these conditions are “the complete withdrawal of all Ukrainian soldiers from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and from the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.”