President Vladimir Putin, who never calls his main political adversary Alexei Navalni by name, has remained silent since the latter was poisoned on August 20 in the Siberian city of Tomsk. Not even international pressure, especially from the European Union and the United States, has managed to get him out of his silence.

This general clamor was joined by NATO on Friday, which has asked Moscow to hand over to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) all the documentation available on the Novichok program, the group of toxic substances for military use with which he was allegedly poisoned. As it is a chemical weapon, its use is completely prohibited.

The only reactions from the Kremlin have been those expressed by the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, who also does not want to pronounce the surname Navalni. He began by denying the need to carry out any investigation, since, according to him, this requires first determining the fact of the poisoning. “You need a foundation,” he said.

His last pronouncement on the matter, after Germany confirmed the certainty that the opposition leader was attacked with Novichok, was that “there is no reason to accuse the Russian state.” Peskov has said that “different leads have been examined, but no such assumption has been confirmed. Other possibilities are being explored. ‘

Although it is true that the Transport Department of the Siberian Ministry of the Interior announced on August 27 that a “preliminary” investigation is underway, the General Prosecutor’s Office has not opened any criminal case at the moment because “there is no data yet to suggest that a crime was committed. ‘ Peskov had previously stressed that “for now, all we have found is that the patient is in a coma.” In the same vein, the Interior Minister, Vladimir Kolokóltsev, considered this Friday that “there is no reason” to think that a crime was committed.

Doctors who treated the Russian opposition leader in Omsk, before he was transferred to Berlin, even suggest that his condition may have been caused by digestive problems. “According to his wife and other people around him, he had problems related to digestion and eating for about five or seven days,” said Alexánder Sabáyev, a toxicologist at the Siberian hospital, on Friday. In his words, “the situation could have been triggered by stress, exhaustion, alcohol and sudden changes in temperature, not by a toxic substance.”

The public channels broadcast again and again the statements of Peskov, the Omsk doctors, the judicial officials, the Interior Minister, all those who in Russia defend that the opposition leader was not poisoned and even less because of a order given by the leaders of the country. Hence, while in the Siberian city of Khabarovsk the population has been demonstrating in the street for weeks for the arrest of the local governor, Sergei Furgal, the ‘Navalni case’ has hardly provoked any protests in Russia. There were isolated pickets in different parts of the country after the poisoning was known, which were immediately repressed, but in recent days the demonstrations demanding justice are almost non-existent.

The indignation and criticism against the government are limited only to the sphere of opposition organizations and the victim’s environment. One of his lawyers, Ivan Zhdanov, described what happened with the politician as a “very serious event”.

Powerful enemies



But not just the Kremlin. Navalni’s enemies are everywhere in Russia and they are very powerful. Through investigations carried out by the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), Navalni has unmasked corruption and irregularities committed by various senior officials, including President Vladimir Putin, but also by magnates and businessmen.

The objective of the revealing and stark videos disseminated by the opposition leader through his YouTube channel have been characters such as the former prime minister, Dmitri Medvedev, the president of the Duma (Lower House), Viacheslav Volodin, who was attorney general Yuri Chaika, many ministers and regional governors. Also potentates like Alisher Usmanov, Igor Sechin and Evgeny Prigozhin. One of those who hate him the most is the head of the National Guard, General Vladimir Zólotov, who even challenged him in a duel for uncovering his dirty dealings with the military ranch.