Ukraine, Putin rejects Biden’s conditions but it says it is “open to talks with the US”

Tensions remain high between Russia and the USA: the Indeed, the Kremlin rejected the conditions of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, for talks on Ukraine with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. “What did Biden actually say? He said that negotiations will be possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine, ”said spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Flyhe adds, “certainly” is not ready to accept the conditions, even if “the president of the Russian Federation it has always been, is and remains open to negotiations to secure our interests”. The preferred way to resolve the situation in Ukraine is the diplomacy, but the United States must recognize the newly annexed regions of Ukraine as territory of the Federation. For this reason, concludes the spokesman, “the special military operation continues”. After all, Putin himself, in a telephone conversation with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, defined the Russian missile attacks in Ukraine “a forced and inevitable response to the provocative attacks by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean bridge and energetic”.

Ukraine: Tajani, it’s time to work on a Kiev-Moscow deal “as soon as possible”

Italy also remains proactive on the issue of negotiations: “We are very interested and will support any political and diplomatic initiative that can lead to a just peace for Ukraine. The whole Atlantic alliance, all the countries that want peace will be ready to talk to Putin if he really and concretely demonstrates that this is his genuine interest in him. I repeat, the time has come to start working for a just peace for Ukraine”. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani on the eve of the Med – Mediterranean Dialogues, the meetings promoted by the Farnesina and Ispi. And he wishes: “May there be a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible for a just peace”.

All in the aftermath of the announcement of the conference convened in Paris for 13 December which, contrary to what was announced over a month ago, will not be “of peace”, but of support for the Ukrainian resistance.

Zelensky: “Ukraine will impose restrictions on religious organizations that have ties to Russia”

And in the meantime, on the other side of the fence, a new confrontation profile is emerging: “The National Security and Defense Council has instructed the government to propose to Parliament a bill to the proscription of the activities in Ukraine of religious organizations affiliated with Russian centers of influence“. A clear message, the one launched by president Volodymyr Zelensky in his last speech to the nation, which he therefore foresees the imposition from limitations to the religious realities that have ties with Russia present in the country.

Ukraine has been under the spiritual leadership of Moscow since at least the 17th century, but part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke with the Soviets in 2019 due to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in Donbass. Then, in May 2022, the war prompted the Moscow-backed branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to cut ties with Russia, in a historic move against the Russian spiritual authorities. All while Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, hit the headlines in October for stating that the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin was imposed by God, while wishing the Russian leader a happy 70th birthday.

