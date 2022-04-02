The Soviets “underestimated the Afghans in the 1980s”, just as the Russians today “underestimated the Ukrainians”. This is the thesis put forward by the American veterans of Afghanistan, five weeks after the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, a war whose course has often been compared to the disaster of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan which began at the end of 1979. And that would show that in Moscow they did not learn one of the most important lessons of that failure: overestimate their military capabilities and misjudge their opponents.

Bruce Riedel, who worked on the CIA’s covert program to help the mujahideen resistance, notes the paradox of recent events: Putin, by invading Ukraine, seemed to want to restore the glory of the Soviet Union, whose collapse the Russian president has called “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the last century”. Instead, he points out speaking to the Washington Post, repeating some of the mistakes made by Soviet leaders, Vladimir Putin “questioned Russian power, not to mention his own future”.

“Trying to reverse the story – is the opinion of another veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Milton Bearden – he could instead repeat it”.

Obviously, the American newspaper notes, there are large differences between Ukraine today and Afghanistan back then. The first has a democratically elected government, the second was governed by a communist regime supported by the Soviets, today’s war is being fought on the borders of NATO, while at the time the conflict was fought in a battlefield far from the West, the Russian troops have been in Ukraine for just over a month, the Soviets have remained in Afghanistan for a decade.

Not only that: at the beginning the Soviet troops reported successes, taking into account that the declared objective was to eliminate the Afghan president Hafizullah Amin, killed on December 27, 1979. So at the beginning the war seemed to be won. In Ukraine, Russian analyst Anatol Lieven points out, Putin hoped for a similar quick victory, with the Russians triumphant, “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the run and the Ukrainian resistance dissolved. The difference with Afghanistan is that this plan has failed” .

In fact it also failed in Afghanistan, but it took longer. And the Kremlin miscalculated the US moves: Moscow thought that the then US President Jimmy Carter, after the hostage crisis in Iran, would not get involved.

But within weeks of the Soviet advance, the United States began sending weapons to the mujahideen. Riedel, who was in the center of CIA operations the night the Soviet paras began to land in Kabul, recalls that the idea soon spread among politicians and analysts that the invasion could turn into the “Vietnam of the Union. Soviet “.

“in Afghanistan – underlines Lieven, who is an analyst at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft – it took nine years to wear down the Soviet Union. In the case of Ukraine it is happening much more rapidly”. And a figure is underlined in this comparison: according to American sources, the Russians have already lost over 10 thousand soldiers in Ukraine, in Afghanistan the Soviets admitted 15 thousand victims. With the last figure that would be underestimated, just like the first.