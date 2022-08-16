Russian President Vladimir Putin revives the Soviet-era Mother Heroine title. 1 million rubles will be paid to women who are awarded the honorary title. That corresponds to about 16,000 euros.

The Russian state news agency reports that TASS. “The title of Mother Heroine is inaugurated to be awarded to a mother citizen of the Russian Federation who has raised and raised ten or more children who are citizens of the Russian Federation,” the law published yesterday reads.

The title was first instituted in 1944 and awarded to women who raised a large family of ten or more children. That was supposed to boost the number of births. With the reset of the title and bonus, Putin now hopes to boost population growth as well. In Russia, a woman has an average of 1.5 children. That is slightly lower than in the Netherlands: the average number of children per woman in our country is 1.57.

On International Children’s Day, June 1, the Russian president already announced the plans. He emphasized that the title Mother Heroine was in force in the days of the USSR and that it is important that the “tradition of a large, numerous family” be restored. “As a rule, you can rely on those who grew up in a large family. They will not disappoint a friend, colleagues or their homeland,” Putin said. He called Russia’s demographic situation “extremely difficult” and called for “drastic” measures. Due to the low birth rate in Russia, “there are not enough workers,” Putin emphasized earlier.

Exception

The title was usually awarded in the Soviet Union on the first birthday of the tenth child, but only if the other nine were still alive. An exception was made if one (or more) children had died 'under respectable circumstances', such as due to an occupational disease, an industrial accident, a heroic act or by being killed in the service of the Soviet Union.

The honorary title was abolished by the Russian government in 1991.