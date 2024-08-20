Putin refused to meet with Telegram founder Durov in Azerbaijan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declined an offer to meet with Telegram founder and Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov.

According to information from the Baza Telegram channel, the head of state and the businessman visited Azerbaijan on working trips on the same dates.

Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters

Putin received an offer to meet with Durov several days before his visit to Baku

According to the source, the Russian president received an offer to meet with the founder of Telegram a few days before a working trip to Baku.

The Russian leader visited Azerbaijan from August 18 to 19 to hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev. The Russian delegation has now returned. On the same dates, the head of the social network Pavel Durov arrived in the capital of the republic to hold a number of working meetings.

Based on the information received, several days before Putin’s trip, representatives of his administration proposed to organize a meeting for the head of state with the Russian businessman, but the politician refused. Nothing is known about the reasons for such a decision and the possible topics of the failed meeting.

Related materials:

Putin visits Baku to confirm strategic partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Baku for talks with Ilham Aliyev to confirm the strategic partnership between the countries, said Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

Surely many political and economic agreements were signed, some of which I don’t even know about. Perhaps there were consultations related to stability in the South Caucasus Leonid KalashnikovHead of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots

He added that one of the main topics of the meeting was the North-South transport corridor, which runs through Azerbaijan. Kalashnikov noted that Baku is not particularly interested in this logistics section, but Aliyev met Russia halfway and built a railway line there for greater convenience for Moscow.

The deputy emphasized that the visit took place in a friendly atmosphere, so one can expect that the results of the meeting will be exclusively positive for Russia.

Photo: Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Reuters

Putin commented on his completed visit to Baku, emphasizing that Moscow was completely satisfied with the results of the negotiations with the Azerbaijani side.

According to him, during the meeting it was possible to sign several important documents that will serve to strengthen cooperation between the countries.