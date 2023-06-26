Yevgeny Prigozhin sought contact with Vladimir Putin during the Wagner uprising, which stopped 200 km from Moscow. However, the president of Russia refused and did not participate in the negotiations, led in particular by the Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko. The deal that put an end to the mercenary uprising resulted in Prigozhin’s de facto expulsion from Russia. It is a picture that Meduza, an independent Russian media, outlines by quoting a source close to the Kremlin.

“The military leadership, members of the presidential administration, the leadership of Rosgvardia (National Guard of Russia, ed.) and officials close to him tried to communicate with him (Prigozhin, ed.). But it is not clear what he wanted to talk about, dates his actions,” the source said. At the same time, according to Meduza sources close to the Kremlin, in the middle of the day on June 24 Prigozhin tried to contact the Kremlin. The leader of the mercenaries also “tried to call Putin, but the president did not want to talk to him”.

According to Meduza sources close to the Kremlin and the Russian government, Prigozhin most likely realized that he had “crossed the line” and that “prospects for his convoys were bleak.” By that time, the mercenaries were not far from the Oka River, where the Russian army and Rosgvardia decided to build the first line of defense against the mercenaries.

The Kremlin would therefore have decided to adopt a strategy aimed at avoiding a “bloodbath” also seen the change of line manifested by the leader of Wagner. The sources explained that the final negotiations were led by a senior group of officials, including Anton Vayno, head of the presidential administration, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, and Boris Gryzlov, Russian ambassador to Belarus. Chief negotiator is Belarusian President Lukashenko.

Indeed, Prigozhin insisted that “senior officials” participate in the talks. And given Putin’s reluctance to contact Prigozhin, negotiators didn’t have many options. “Prigozhin needed a worthy interlocutor to stay out of the game. It was Lukashenko who lent himself. He loves public relations and understands the advantages, that’s why he accepted,” said Meduza’s source, according to whom the “benefit” for Lukashenko is evident: publicly, he has become the man who “saved Russia the most from civil war, or at least from a lot of bloodshed.”

Meduza sources close to the Kremlin and the Russian government agreed that Prigozhin “was expelled from Russia. The president does not forgive him”. According to them, the parties will “discuss” the details of the agreement on Prigozhin’s new position, but “he will not have the same influence and resources”. Changes at the top of the Ministry of Defense are not excluded. “But not at Prigozhin’s request, rather due to the self-determination of the Defense Ministry,” the source continues.