Putin refers the extension of the New START treaty with America to Parliament

The Russian Duma (House of Representatives) said, Tuesday, that President Vladimir Putin referred to him a bill providing for the extension of the “New START” treaty with the United States on nuclear arms control for five years.

“The agreement notes the possibility of extending it for a period that lasts up to five years, if Russia and the United States take a similar decision (…) in January 2021,” the council said, on its official website.

The statement added, “The two parties reached a preliminary agreement to extend (the treaty) for five years.”

The treaty, signed in 2011, will expire on February 5.

The Kremlin announced, earlier Tuesday, that Russia and America had agreed to extend the treaty aimed at limiting nuclear weapons.

The Russian presidency added that the two countries exchanged diplomatic notes to agree to extend the agreement.

The announcement came after US President Joe Biden’s first phone call, since his inauguration on January 20, with his Russian counterpart.

In turn, White House spokeswoman Gene Saki said that Biden “called President Putin in the afternoon, intending to discuss our intention to extend the (New START) treaty for five years.”