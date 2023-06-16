After the Russian-Ukrainian war began in February of last year, Western countries see that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) controls oil prices and affects the global economy by raising the cost of energy.

“All decisions taken within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance to cut production are, above all, of a non-politicized nature,” Putin said in remarks to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“This is not related to Russia’s special military operations, nor any other considerations,” Putin said. He added that the current oil pricing environment is suitable for Russia.

The OPEC + alliance cuts production by 3.66 million barrels per day, equivalent to 3.6 percent of global demand, which includes the two million barrels per day agreed upon last year and a voluntary cut of 1.66 million barrels per day agreed in April.

On the other hand, the Russian President had said that the country’s public finances are generally balanced, and defense spending should be increased to enhance Russia’s security.

Putin made these remarks at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin also stressed that “the door was not closed” in the face of foreign companies that left Russia during the war, but that their return would be on conditions, noting that his country was able to achieve independence in production after the exit of these companies.