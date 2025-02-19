Vladimir Putin will not yield. The president of Russia has a series of red lines impassable that will not allow them to be crossed if the United States and Ukraine want to end war. Its historical conditions have once again put on the table this Tuesday, at the first high -level meeting in years among the heads of the United States diplomacy, Marco Rubio, and Russia, Serguéi Lavrov that was held in Arabia Saudi In the same, several key points: normalize relations between the two countries, end their tensions and Start conversations about the end of war in Ukraine.

About to be fulfilled three years of the explosion of the conflictwhich began on February 24, 2022, the meeting has been valued by both parts of “positive” despite the fact that Lavrov has not hesitated to remember that the one that was so far the state of relations between Moscow and the United States began to deteriorate after the annexation of the Ukrainian Peninsula of Crimea in 2014 and practically ceased after the intensification of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

But the end of the conflict, one of Donald Trump’s main political promises upon arrival at the White House, is already several meetings to come true. In this Tuesday’s meeting he has been treated prudence, given that Russia has apparently immovable conditions That the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, seems not wanting to accept.

One of them is entry into the NATO of Ukraine. “A refusal to accept kyiv in NATO is not enough. The Atlantic Alliance must disallow Bucharest’s promises,” said Russian exterior spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in reference the 2008 NATO summit, in which it opened The door to Ukraine and Georgia as future partners. And this is maintained. Russia recognizes the right of Ukraine to enter the European Union, but not in this organization.

“A weakening” of the Atlantic Alliance

In this sense, the administration Trump does not consider “realistic” Some of Ukraine’s demands, including this income, which he has denied full from the first moment he announced his conversations with Putin. Zelenski, meanwhile, warned this Sunday in an interview in the NBC about what Russia’s intention is to declare war on NATO. According to the Ukrainian, Putin would be waiting “A weakening” of the Atlantic Alliancewhich could occur if “the United States thinks about withdrawing its army from Europe”, to begin to occupy parts of the continent. Before, on Friday, he claimed that, both for Ukraine and for the US and the rest of the member countries, entry into NATO is beneficial.

It is not the only vital point for Russia when it comes to a peace agreement. Another red line for Moscow is the Shipping from European countries to Ukraine in a hypothetical peace mission. “The appearance of forces from the same NATO countries under another flag, whether national or the European Union, does not change anything. That remains unacceptable,” Lavrov said Tuesday. Moreover, according to Istanbul’s statement of 2022, something that a basis for dialogue then considered that Ukraine should reduce their army and defense capabilities.





For its part, Zelenski has refused to this point and has insisted that a peace agreement should lead to the Foreign troops display As a guarantee measure, more if it is confirmed that it cannot adhere to NATO, something that already revealed last Friday at the Munich Security Conference, where it specified that their country will need a force of A million and a half of soldiers to protect yourself from possible new Russian aggressions. “If this is the case, a Ukrainian strong army will be very important. And troops from some strong countries, such as the US, should be deployed in Ukraine,” he reiterated this Tuesday.

“We will never recognize our territories”

Finally, Russia wants to remain the owner of the territories occupied during the warsomething for which Washington has already expressed agreement. Moscow has taken almost 66,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian soil since the invasion of Ukraine began, to which those of Crimea must be added, which would lead to a total of 108,070 square kilometers, the 18% of the territory. Specifically, Putin’s army has been made with Lugansk, Zaporiyia, Donetsk, Jersón and Crimea.





But Zelenski refuses, nor will he admit, as he has said by passive since last week, no peace agreement that does not have the approval of Ukraine. For the Ukrainian, the occupied territory will not be given to the Russians “under any circumstance.” “We will never recognize our temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia. They are part of Ukraine, “he has proclaimed during an official visit to Turkey, in which he has held a meeting with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelenski fears that the US and Russia negotiate a peace agreement that implies giving in to these red lines, But Russia seems to be far from getting out of its conditions.