From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Russia suffers significant losses in the war in Ukraine. Putin reacts. But where will the new staff be deployed?

Moscow – More soldiers for the Ukraine war: From this Monday (April 1, 2024), Russia will draft around 150,000 conscripts for basic military service. President Vladimir Putin published a corresponding decree on Sunday in Moscow.

Although the soldiers are regularly called up for twelve months of basic military service, they are not deployed in the war zone in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry had previously announced this. So, by law, conscripts cannot be used to fight outside Russia. However, according to Putin, the contested areas in Ukraine are Russian areas.

Putin traditionally conscripts 150,000 conscripts in the spring. © IMAGO/Sergei Karpukhin

Military service recruits released in Russia – they can fight in Ukraine

According to the decree, 150,000 soldiers between the ages of 18 and 30 will be drafted by July 15. These regular waves of conscription take place twice a year in Russia. Last year the maximum age for conscription was increased from 27 to 30 years.

The release of recruits who have completed basic military service is also recorded in the document, which was also published by the Ministry of Defense. The trained soldiers can undertake military service in Ukraine. According to observers, there is great pressure within the force to sign such a contract.

Russia is losing tens of thousands of soldiers in Ukraine and urgently needs new ones

According to independent media estimates, Moscow has already lost tens of thousands of soldiers since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022 and urgently needs new personnel. There has also been speculation for days about whether further mobilization of reservists could be planned in view of the losses for the war in Ukraine.

During a partial mobilization in autumn 2022, 300,000 reservists were called up. The mobilization led to massive protests in society last autumn, and hundreds of thousands of reservists fled abroad for fear of being drafted. (cgsc with dpa and rtr)