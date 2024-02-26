Putin signed a decree on the creation of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts

Russian President Vladimir Putin recreated the Leningrad and Moscow military districts. The decree signed by the head of state was published on the official portal legal information.

According to the document, the Moscow Military District included Yaroslavl, Tula, Tver, Tambov, Smolensk, Ryazan, Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod, Lipetsk, Kursk, Kostroma, Kaluga, Ivanovo, Voronezh, Vladimir, Bryansk, Belgorod and Moscow regions, as well as Moscow. The Leningrad Okrug includes the Republics of Karelia and Komi, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the Pskov, Novgorod, Murmansk, Kaliningrad, Vologda and Leningrad regions, as well as St. Petersburg.