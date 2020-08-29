Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that the presidential elections in Belarus have taken place. He said this in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

“We proceed from the assumption that the elections took place,” he said.

On August 10, Putin congratulated Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the elections. In a telegram sent to the head of Belarus, the head of state said that he was counting on the further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations in all areas, deepening cooperation within the Union State, building up integration processes through the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS, as well as military-political ties in the Treaty Organization about collective security.

Mass protests continue in Belarus, demonstrators demand the resignation of Alexander Lukashenko and the holding of fair elections. In addition, citizens report violence from the security forces. According to official figures, in the August 9 elections, the incumbent head of state won over 80 percent of the vote. The European Union refused to consider the elections in the republic legitimate.