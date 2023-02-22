Putin meets the head of Chinese diplomacy: “Moscow-Beijing relations are important for world stability”

Vladimir Putin has received the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, who is visiting Moscow two days before the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. “Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we had planned in recent years, everything is moving forward and developing. We are reaching new milestones”, the Russian president said during the meeting, as reported by the Russian agency Tass.

At the beginning of the conversation with the head of foreign affairs for the Communist Party of China, the Russian president said he wanted to take the opportunity to “send best wishes to our, my friend, the president of the People’s Republic of China, comrade Xi Jinping ”. “Cooperation on the international scene between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation is very important to stabilize the international situation,” Putin said according to Ria Novosti, also stating that Russia is looking forward to a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that this could take place in April or early May.

Wang, returning from visits to France, Italy and Hungary, brought Putin a plan for a “political solution” between Russia and Ukraine. Before Putin he also held talks with Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, to whom he said China “will steadfastly pursue an independent and autonomous foreign policy.”

In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry today reiterated that China is not considering sending weapons to Moscow for war, accusing the United States and NATO of “smearing” the country and spreading falsehoods about its potential in the conflict . The ministry’s spokesman today said China urges NATO “to stop besmirching China with unfounded speculation about Ukraine, abandon the old Cold War mentality of zero-sum gaming and bloc confrontation, and stop fomenting confrontation.” ”, reiterating that the United States and other NATO countries are “the largest source of weapons on the battlefield of Ukraine”. Yesterday, the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said that the alliance is “increasingly concerned that China may be planning lethal support for Russia’s war”.