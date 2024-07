Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. | Photo: EFE/EPA/VALERY SHARIFULIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, who arrived in Moscow on an unannounced visit and with whom he discussed the situation in the Middle East region, the Kremlin said on Thursday (25).

“I am very interested in your opinion on how the situation is developing in the region as a whole. Unfortunately, it tends to get worse, we see that. This also applies directly to Syria,” Putin told his guest during the meeting, held on Wednesday evening (24).

The Russian dictator added that the meeting was an “opportunity to talk about all bilateral relations” and highlighted that “it had been some time” since he had met with his Syrian counterpart, in reference to the previous meeting they had, also in the Kremlin, on March 15, 2023.

Assad, in turn, stressed the importance of his talks with the Kremlin chief. “Given all the events taking place in the world as a whole and in the Eurasian region, our meeting is very important to discuss all the details of the development of these events, to address possible perspectives and scenarios,” he said.

The Syrian president also stated that, in recent decades, Russia and Syria have gone through “very difficult tests”, but stressed that relations between the two countries “have maintained their level of trust”, which he highlighted as an “indicator of the “maturity” of their peoples.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the official Russian news agency on Thursday TASS that in the meeting between the leaders “no document was signed”.