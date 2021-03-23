The Russian “Novosti” news agency reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin received, today, Tuesday, the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The agency quoted Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying, “President Putin has received the vaccination against the Corona virus. He is in good condition. Tomorrow, he has a full working day.”

Peskov had said earlier in the day that Putin would not be vaccinated in front of the camera lenses. He will receive it according to what the doctor deems necessary and in a manner that does not affect the president’s agenda.

Yesterday, Monday, the Russian President announced that he would receive the Coronavirus vaccine today, Tuesday.