Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation from American leader Joe Biden to the climate summit. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, writes TASS…

There are no details yet, the Kremlin spokesman said. Moscow is now figuring out how this will happen and who will take part.

On March 26, Joe Biden invited his Russian counterpart to the climate talks, which are scheduled for April 22-23 online. The event will be attended by 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dmitry Peskov previously specified that the issue of the participation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the summit will be considered, since “the topic is very important.”