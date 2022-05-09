By Mark Trevelyan

LONDON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin invoked the memory of Soviet World War II heroism to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but he offered no new roadmap to victory and acknowledged the loss of Russian soldiers.

Addressing a crowd of military personnel in Red Square on the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, Putin condemned what he called external threats to weaken and divide Russia, and repeated arguments he used to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 24 – that the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was creating threats very close to its borders.

He spoke directly to soldiers fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that Russia had promised to “free” from Kiev’s control.

“You are fighting for the Fatherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of the Second World War. So that there is no place in the world for executioners, punishers and Nazis,” he said.

His speech included a minute of silence. “The death of each of our soldiers and officers is our shared grief and an irreparable loss to their friends and relatives,” Putin said, pledging that the state will take care of his children and families.

He headed to Russia on one of its most important annual holidays, as the nation honors the 27 million Soviet citizens who lost their lives in the fight to defeat Adolf Hitler — a source of pride and national identity.

NO NEW VICTORY

But Putin had no victory to announce in Ukraine and his 11-minute speech on the 75th day of the invasion was largely notable for what he didn’t say.

He did not mention Ukraine by name, made no assessment of progress in the war, and gave no indication of how long it might go on. There was no reference to the bloody battle of Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders hiding in the ruins of the Azovstal steelworks still defied Russian attack.

Putin has repeatedly compared the war – which he describes as a battle against dangerous “Nazi”-inspired nationalists in Ukraine – to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Hitler invaded it in 1941.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it is Russia that is carrying out a “bloody reenactment of Nazism” in Ukraine in a war of unprovoked aggression.

Putin’s speech was followed by a parade through the vast square with Russia’s latest Armata and T-90M Proryv tanks, multiple launch rocket systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles. A planned flyby was canceled because of overcast conditions.