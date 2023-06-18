Putin said that the Russian Federation has never refused negotiations on Ukraine, unlike Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with an African delegation, recalled Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate with Russia. His words lead RIA News.

“But even in these conditions, we did not refuse to negotiate. Dear friends, not we, but the leadership of Ukraine has announced that it will not negotiate,” the Russian leader emphasized.

He wondered where the guarantee was that Kyiv would not continue to refuse to fulfill certain agreements.

Putin added that he understands the concerns of African partners and is ready to consider any proposals, pointing out once again that Moscow did not refuse negotiations, unlike Kyiv.

Earlier, the President of Russia spoke about the lies of Ukraine and the West. According to him, they led Moscow by the nose. The head of state recalled the failure to implement the Minsk agreements, when Western countries and the Ukrainian authorities announced almost publicly “that they would not adhere to our peace agreements and actually withdrew from this peace process.”