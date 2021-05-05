Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the participants, organizers and guests of the Grand Slam International Judo Tournament for men and women that opened in Kazan. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5 press service The Kremlin.

“The honor of hosting such a prestigious and authoritative competition went to Russia by right. In our country, there has always been a high interest in this spectacular, dynamic sport, in its unique history and philosophy, ”said the head of state.

Putin expressed confidence that the tournament will become a significant event and will attract wide attention of experts and numerous judo fans.

The Russian leader recalled that in the international sports calendar, the Grand Slam is considered one of the most important events on the eve of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, where athletes will compete not only for medals, but also for qualifying points required to participate in the Games.

The President wished success and victories to the participants of the tournament, and bright and unforgettable impressions to all judo fans.

The day before, the head of state recorded a video message for the participants of the anniversary All-Russian Night Hockey League festival in Sochi. He also wished players and fans exciting matches, fair play and an unforgettable experience.

The tournament will take place from 5 to 7 May in Kazan. 420 athletes from 83 countries will take part in it. From the Russian national team, 55 athletes are announced: 27 women and 28 men. Competitions will be held in all weight categories.

Putin has been engaged in martial arts since the age of 11, he has the title of master of sports in judo and sambo. In 2006, he became Honorary President of the European Judo Union, and in 2010 received his Doctor of Judo Diploma from Yongin University of South Korea.