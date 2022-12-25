Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Split

Just in time for Christmas, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk to all parties about “solutions” to the Ukraine war.

War on Christmas: Russia sets shelling of cities the Ukraine over holidays

Russia sets shelling of cities the Ukraine over holidays Sign of Hope: Russia’s President Wladimir Putin ready to negotiate

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin ready to negotiate Editor’s note: Read the latest news and developments from the Ukraine conflict. Some of the information processed here from the Ukraine war come from Russia or Ukraine and thus from warring parties themselves. This information can therefore not be independently verified.

Moscow – The fighting in the Ukraine war did not take a break at Christmas either. Troops from shelled the Ukrainian city of Cherson on Sunday night (December 24, 2022). Ukraine, in turn, reported that its own forces had managed to destroy several Russian combat vehicles.

However, Sunday morning struck Moscow other tones. President of Russia Vladimir Putin personally said in an interview with the state-controlled TV channel Rossya 1 on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine: “We are ready to negotiate acceptable solutions with all parties involved, but that’s up to them – it’s not us who are refusing negotiations, but them.” Putin also emphasized in the interview that the Russian army is committed to its operation in Ukraine was “on the right track”.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Putin sees no great danger in the conflict with the West

He again blamed the West. It is the target of a foreign alliance led by the United Statesto tear Russia apart. It was also the West that started the Ukraine conflict in the first place in 2014 – by driving the then pro-Russian President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, out of office during the Maidan protests in Kyiv.

President Vladimir Putin is in a Christmas mood in Moscow and is also adopting a conciliatory tone when it comes to the Ukraine war. © VALERIY SHARIFULIN/AFP

But in the interview, in which Putin addressed negotiations with Ukraine for the first time in a long time, the Russian president tried to downplay the conflict with the West. This has not reached a dangerous level. Putin again called the invasion of the troops he commanded a “military special operation”. The word “war” that the President first used days before had, he saved this time again.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: No results so far

Even after more than 300 days of war in Ukraine, there have been no serious negotiations on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv had always emphasized that they would only consider negotiations once all Russian troops had left Ukrainian soil. According to Selenskyj, these would not only include the areas conquered in the war that has been going on since February last year. Russia would also have to annex itself from the 2014 Crimean Peninsula withdraw. In the past few days, Moscow has again emphasized that it will be ready for negotiations once the goals of the military special operation have been achieved. What these goals are remains the Kremlin’s secret. (Daniel Dillman)