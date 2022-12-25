Putin: “Ready to negotiate for an acceptable solution, they refuse”. Kiev replies: “False”

Russia “is ready to sit down at the table to negotiate” on the basis of “acceptable” conditions. Vladimir Putin said so in an interview granted to Russian state television. “It is not we who refuse the negotiations, but them”, said the Russian president, who pointed the finger at the “policy of our geo-political adversaries” accused of wanting to “separate Russia”.

According to some advances made public by the state agency RIA Novosti, Putin defended the invasion of Ukraine: “we were forced to do so to defend the people who live in those territories”. “We are proceeding in the right direction,” Putin reiterated.

The Ukrainian response was not long in coming. “Putin must return to reality,” Mikhaylo Podoloyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, wrote on Twitter. “Russia does not want negotiations, but tries to avoid any responsibility. This is obvious, that’s why we will take it to court,” Podolyak stressed.