There war in Ukraine continues unabated, no chance of negotiated at the moment, indeed the situation is further worsened on two fronts: the breaking of the wheat agreement and movements on the Black Sea and the trainings military of Wagner of Prighozin with the Belarus. Moscow now – reveals the British Ministry of Defense in its update – will try to stop any merchant in the Black Sea after its decision to abandon the agreement on wheat. Putin’s decision, reads the report published on Twitter, has de facto canceled the security deal which – despite the war – had ensured the safe passage of ships exporting grain from the Ukraine.

There RussiaLondon experts comment, is now aiming at discourage all shipments merchant ships from Ukrainian ports. Moscow says it abandoned the deal because it feared civilian ships were at risk from the Ukrainian mines and that Kiev used the grain corridor for military purposes. According to the British ministry, however, this is just disinformation: the truth is that the deal no longer served his interests.

