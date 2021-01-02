Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the death of actor Vladimir Korenev, known for his leading role in the movie “Amphibian Man”. A message of condolences from the Russian leader posted on website Kremlin on Saturday, January 2.

“People’s Artist of Russia Vladimir Korenev was a man of bright, multifaceted talent, an outstanding representative of the Russian school of dramatic art. His talented, memorable work in the cinema and on the theater stage will forever remain in the history of Russian culture, ”the head of state noted.

Earlier on January 2, it became known that Vladimir Korenev died after being infected with a coronavirus at the age of 80.

He was born on June 20, 1940 in Sevastopol. In addition to acting in theaters and cinema, he was a teacher. During his last year at GITIS, the artist got a role in the film by Vladimir Chebotarev “Amphibian Man”, thanks to which he became famous.