From September 1, the Russian secret service FSB can also access data from the taxi app “Yango”. Moldova calls for a ban on data transfers to Russia.

Chișinău – Apparently, Russia accesses personal data from driving service apps. That is why the government of the Republic of Moldova proposes that driving service apps ban the exchange of customer data with countries outside the EU. That writes the independent Russian-language online newspaper Meduza citing an interview with the magazine by Moldovan MP Alexander Trubka NewsMaker.

“The government is proposing to ban all platforms from exporting personal data of passengers to countries outside the EU.” According to Trubka, the Russian secret service FSB had access to the user data of the taxi service app “Yango” after September 1st.

Just recently had Meduza found out that all data of the Russian taxi app “Yandex Go” and its international counterpart “Yango” are currently stored in Russian data centers. Before the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Yango data was apparently stored in a data center in Finland. Loud Meduza these were then duplicated on Russian servers without distinguishing between journeys within Russia and journeys abroad. From September 1st, the FSB will have access to all this data.

Although the Ukraine war has been going on for 18 months, the Yandex Go and Yango apps offered by the Russian company Yandex are active in more than 20 countries, including Israel, Norway, Finland, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia.

Yandex has also long offered a taxi service. © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev

Finland bans Yandex data transfer to Russia

Finland has already initiated the first measures against the Russian group. In August last year, Finnish authorities seized Yandex’s assets in Finland, including what appears to be the company’s only data center outside of Russia. Earlier, the founder and former CEO of the Russian tech giant, Arkady Volosh, had been put on an EU sanctions list. On Tuesday, the Finnish data protection authority announced that it had banned the Russian technology group Yandex from transferring personal data of Yango customers to Russia. (erpe)