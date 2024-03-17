Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected on Sunday for a fifth term with more than 87 percent of the vote. according to the first exit polls after three days of voting in the country

With the closing at 6 pm on Sunday of the polling stations in the Kaliningrad region, the westernmost region of the country, the three days of voting in the Russian presidential elections concluded, in which the re-election of the current head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, was taken for granted in advance.

Voting took place between 08:00 and 20:00 local time and, since the territory of Russia extends across eleven time zones, the first polling stations, located in the far east of the country, closed at 09:00 GMT.

Voting centers in Russia. Photo:EFE Share

According to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), at the close of the polls citizen participation was 73.33 percent, and was close to the historical maximum in a presidential election, which is 74.66 percent (1991), with still to go of the definitive data.

On this occasion, Russian voters were able to cast their vote in three ways: with the traditional ballot and electronically, either from a terminal or remotely over the Internet. A total of 112 million voters were summoned to the polls for these presidential elections, the eighth in Russian history.