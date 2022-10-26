The Russian strategic deterrent forces have rehearsed this Wednesday a “massive nuclear attack” under the scrutinizing gaze of their supreme commander-in-chief, Vladimir Putin. With fears in the air of a hypothetical use of unconventional weapons in Ukraine, a submarine and two Russian strategic bombers have undertaken their first exercises of this type since the president ordered the total offensive against kyiv on February 24. Putin witnessed the tests isolated in his command center, and then met with the heads of the security agencies of his partners in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), an organization founded in 1991 that includes a dozen post-Soviet countries. In that meeting he has ensured that a world clash is feasible today.

“The potential for conflict around the world, and at a regional level, remains very high. New risks and challenges to collective security are appearing, mainly as a result of the strong worsening of the international geopolitical confrontation,” the president said at the meeting of that group of states that maintain ties with Moscow.

The threat of an escalation in the conflict with the use of unconventional weapons has been heightened since Sunday, when Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a round of calls with his counterparts from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Turkey, to assure them that a dirty bomb could explode in Ukraine soon. After five months of silence, the senior Russian official contacted the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, for the second time in a few days, and this Wednesday he also called the defense ministers of two partner countries, China and India, to warn them of the same threat. According to the Kremlin version, kyiv would contaminate its own territory with a bomb containing radioactive material to incite an escalation just as its troops advance in the east and south of the country. The West, on the other hand, considers the accusation false and fears that Russia is preparing a war escalation under the pretext that kyiv is going to use a dirty bomb.

Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the heads of the delegations of the Conference of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, this Wednesday in Moscow. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

At Wednesday’s meeting, Putin blamed the US for a possible escalation of the conflict due to its support for Ukraine. “They are inflating it with weapons,” said the Russian president, “including heavy weapons.” “And they ignore the declarations of the kyiv regime about their desire to obtain nuclear weapons. Its authorities spoke publicly about it, they did not keep silent, and there are plans to use the call dirty bomb as a provocation”, insisted the Russian president. In this way, he made a particular interpretation of some statements made on February 19 by the Ukrainian leader, Volodímir Zelenski, in which he declared the Budapest Memorandum to be broken —signed in 1994 by his country, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, and later by France and China—, in which kyiv agreed to nuclear disarmament in exchange for these powers respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Crimea. Zelensky demanded in February security guarantees from the signatories of the memorandum, including Russia.

Putin also analyzed in a peculiar way a request that Zelensky made to the international community on October 6 to undertake a preventive attack on Russia if Ukraine is at risk of being the victim of a nuclear bomb. Zelensky was referring to a situation in which an imminent nuclear bombardment against his country was detected, although he never mentioned that the response against Russia should be with weapons of mass destruction. kyiv denied that the president was alluding to a nuclear preventive attack, as Russian propaganda claimed.

Putin’s intense agenda for the day was completed with a new meeting with his Security Council in the afternoon. This body has been key in making decisions related to the war (recognition of the independence of the eastern regions, the annexation of the occupied provinces, the declaration of martial law in those territories…).

Trial of a “massive nuclear attack”

The last time that the Russian strategic dissuasion forces carried out maneuvers was on February 19, in joint exercises with Belarus where the troops that a week later would try to conquer kyiv were deployed. Eight months later, Moscow and Minsk have begun to create joint military units in that territory before the prospect of a second offensive.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin during exercises on Wednesday that his forces practiced “a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear attack.” Washington knew from its satellites that the maneuvers were going to take place this week, but unlike past exercises, they were not notified until just a day before, adding to the tension between the two powers.

“The tasks planned for the training of the strategic deterrence forces were fully completed. All missiles hit their targets,” the Kremlin said in a statement. Specifically, an intercontinental Yars rocket was fired from the Kamchatka Peninsula; another Sineva missile from a nuclear submarine deployed in the Barents Sea; and several more projectiles from two separate Tu-95 bombers.

The threat of a nuclear conflict has been a source of pressure since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. In his February 24 speech, Putin warned that any country that supported kyiv could suffer “consequences that it has never faced in its history,” and days later ordered the Defense Ministry to activate its nuclear forces “in a special combat duty mode.” Months later, when announcing in September the mobilization of its population for possible needs on the war front and the annexation of Ukrainian territory despite the advances of the kyiv troops, the president assured that he would use “all available means” to protect his conquests. “And it’s not a bluff,” he added.

