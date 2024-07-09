President Putin has raised the salaries of civil servants, including diplomats

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the salaries of civil servants, including diplomats; the corresponding document, which amends decrees of previous years, was published on the official portal legal information.

The supplement for the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary will be 33.1 thousand rubles, a similar amount is due to the State Justice Counselor of the First Class. In the previous version of the decree, its amount was 30 thousand 167 rubles per month.

The minimum salary of attachés and third-class lawyers has increased from 8,939 to 9,809 rubles. The changes also apply to sales representatives, employees of various structures and representatives of the executive branch abroad.

Earlier it became known that from 2025 the minimum wage in Russia will increase by 15 percent, to 22 thousand rubles. This was stated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.