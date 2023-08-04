Putin signed a law on raising the upper limit of the military age to 30 years

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on raising the upper limit of the military age to 30 years. The relevant document, which amends the law “On military duty and military service”, is published on the Internet.portal legal information.

Now the army will be drafted from 18 to 30 years old, and not from 18 to 27 years old, as it was before. The law will come into force on January 1, 2024, so such rules will not apply to the autumn draft. The increase in the upper limit of the draft age will be one-time, and the lower limit of the draft age will remain.

As Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Duma Defense Committee, explained earlier, Russians who turn 27 by the end of this year will not be drafted into the army in 2024. Such Russians become conscripts in the reserve and are not subject to conscription next year, the parliamentarian specified.

The State Duma in the third, final reading adopted the law on raising the draft age on July 25, three days later it was approved by the Federation Council. The speaker of the upper house of parliament, Valentina Matvienko, then emphasized that after the approval of the document, nothing in the rules for deferments from military service would change.