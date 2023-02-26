Home page politics

Picture taken on February 23: a pro-Putin mural in a Moscow suburb © Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP

André Wüstner considers it “naive” to believe that the Russian invasion of the neighboring country would end in 2023. The news ticker on diplomacy in the Ukraine war.

Update from February 26, 1:55 p.m: Concerns about arms deliveries from Beijing to Moscow continue to plague the US government. CIA chief Bill Burns says China is “considering” providing “deadly support” to Russia. Similar to Burns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously commented.

“We don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see any evidence of actual shipments of deadly equipment,” Burns told CBS News in an interview that has now aired. Such a delivery would be “risky and unwise”. Burns went on to say that he hopes Beijing will decide against it.

China recently presented a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine. Ukraine rejected the paper, Moscow welcomed it. The federal government with Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted skeptically, as did experts.

Ukraine news: Selenskyj confirms his country’s claim to Crimea

February 26 update at 1:27 p.m: “This is our country. These are our people. This is our story”: With these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj confirmed his country’s claim to Crimea. With their repatriation, peace will also come to Ukraine, he said, according to a report published on Sunday (February 26). communication. February 26 was declared by Zelenskyy in 2020 as the day of resistance against the Russian occupation of Crimea. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine news: Kremlin chief Putin railed against the West on TV

Updated February 26, 11:37 am: On the fringes of a patriotic concert, Kremlin chief Putin repeated an old accusation: that NATO member states were “involved” in the Ukraine war. “They are sending weapons worth tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine,” Putin told Rossiya-1 on February 23. “This means that they are complicit, albeit indirectly, in the crimes of the Kiev regime.” The conversation was broadcast this Sunday (February 26).

Putin said Western countries had “a single goal – the destruction of the former Soviet Union and its most important part, the Russian Federation”. Only then “may they accept us in the so-called family of civilized peoples, but only separately, each part separately.”

In the interview, Putin also reiterated his call for a multipolar world. He had “no doubt” that this would happen. “What are we against? Against the fact that this new world that is emerging is being built in the interests of only one country, the United States,” said the Russian President. “Now that their attempts to reshape the world to their liking after the fall of the Soviet Union have led to this situation, we are compelled to respond.”

Ukraine news: Left leader Wissler calls for the admission of Russian deserters

Updated February 26, 10:32 a.m: The Left continues to support the dissolution of NATO, also in view of the Ukraine war. “Our criticism of NATO is not obsolete because Russia is waging a war that violates international law,” said Linke leader Janine Wissler spark-Newspapers.

“We want to replace NATO with a collective security system. That still applies.” Wissler countered the objection that without NATO Russian troops could already be in the Baltic States. “My impression is not that Putin is about to attack the Baltic States. His army was totally exhausted in Ukraine.”

Ukraine news: Left leader Wissler calls for a special program for Russian deserters

Wissler also called for a special program to take in Russian deserters in Germany. “I am calling on Russian soldiers to refuse armed service,” she said. Such a special program “beyond the asylum procedure” would “affect the Russian army severely,” argued the left leader.

Left boss Janine Wissler © Martin Schutt/dpa

First report from February 26th: Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had proclaimed a “turning point” three days after the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine. In his speech, he also announced a special fund of 100 billion euros to make the Bundeswehr, which had been saved over the years, fit for national and alliance defense again.

Ukraine news: Bundeswehr Association chief expects “war decade”

But the sluggish modernization of the Bundeswehr is causing concern for the head of the association, André Wüstner. He expects the conflict with Russia could last another decade. “It would be naïve to believe that the war will be over this year,” said Wüstner picture on sunday (February 26 issue). Wüstner believes that Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin will continue to try to destabilize Europe. “We are experiencing a decade of war in Europe. NATO and Germany must strategically align for a decade of threat.”

Ukraine news: Bundeswehr Association demands replacement for Leopard 2 tanks

Wüstner now said that he did not consider the Bundeswehr to be fully operational or ready to defend itself in its current state. The Bundeswehr was not already at the beginning of the Ukraine war. But the material deliveries to the Ukraine created further gaps.

None of the material delivered to Ukraine was replaced, said Wüstner. For example, for the self-propelled howitzers handed over to Kiev, “not a single one” has been ordered for the Bundeswehr to date. The 18 Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Germany will deliver to Ukraine “have to be reordered in the next few weeks,” Wüstner demanded. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)