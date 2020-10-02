Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed serious concern over militants from the Middle East fighting a war against Armenia. He spoke to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nicolian Pashinian on Friday and inquired about the situation. The Kremlin said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nicolian Pashinian have had a phone conversation for the third time in six days about the ongoing war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. It is being told that Putin is angry with the provocative statements of Turkey.Putin has expressed serious concern over the involvement of Turkish-backed militants in the fighting on behalf of Azerbaijan. He has also called for immediate ceasefire from all countries. Let us know that since Monday, the Turkish-backed Azerbaijan army has been fighting a battle with the Armenian army in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is believed that if Russia starts helping Armenia in this war, then the scope of the war may increase further.

There is a danger of war in Russia and Turkey

Meanwhile, the escalating war in Armenia and Azerbaijan poses a threat to Russia and Turkey jumping into it. While Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel. According to the New York Times report, Armenia and Russia have a defense treaty and if these Azerbaijan attacks occur on the territory of Armenia, Russia may have to come to the front. On the other hand, Armenia has said that there have been some attacks on its land as well.

Turkey and Israel with Azerbaijan

On the other hand, Turkey and Israel stand with Azerbaijan. Turkey has issued a statement saying that we understand that this crisis will be resolved peacefully but till now the Armenian side does not seem inclined for it. Turkey said that we will continue to stand with the people of Azerbaijan against the aggressive action of Armenia or any other country. It is believed that Turkey was pointing towards Russia. At the same time, Israel is also supplying deadly weapons to Azerbaijan.

Armenia accuses Turkey, says- Our Sukhoi SU-25 was killed by Turkish F-16



60 percent of Azerbaijan’s weapons are Israeli

Turkey and Pakistan are also involved in the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both these countries are encouraging terrorists to fight on behalf of Arjabizan. At the same time, Israel is supplying weapons to Azerbaijan. According to a report, 60% of Azerbaijan’s total arms purchases come from Israel. In such a situation, due to Israeli weapons, he is overshadowing the Armenian army. On the other hand, Russia is reluctant to openly support its close Armenia. In such a situation, due to the strengthening of one side, Azerbaijan’s step is seen to be heavy.



On which issue, war broke out in both countries

The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.