Western customers of Russian gas companies will have to open special bank accounts in Russia from Friday to make payments. Payments in euros or dollars are then converted into rubles by Gazprombank, the bank of energy giant Gazprom. Those who do not meet the requirement will no longer be supplied with gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, according to international news agencies.

How the announcement will work out in practice is still unclear. Contrary to Putin’s suggestion more than a week ago, customers from “unfriendly countries” (including all EU countries) will not have to pay directly with rubles for the gas they buy from Russia. They can continue to make payments in euros or dollars, as usual. But for that, according to a presidential decree, they now have to take an extra action. “To buy gas, they have to open ruble accounts with Russian banks,” Putin said. “The payments will be made from those accounts,” as of this Friday, Putin said on Russian television, quoted by Reuters news agency. If Western customers do not comply with this, “we will regard this as default on the part of the buyer, with all the consequences that entails. No one is selling us anything for free, and we are not going to be charities either. So existing contracts become [in dat geval] demolished.”

It is still unclear whether Western energy companies can easily meet the requirement. Putin seems to want to threaten the West with the bloc: whoever wants to continue receiving gas from Russia must cooperate in a plan aimed at undermining Western sanctions against Russia. Opening accounts with Russian banks, some of which are sanctioned, breaks Russia’s financial isolation. In addition, the direct exchange of hard, western currencies into rubles should support the exchange rate of the Russian currency, which has been badly hit by western sanctions. The exchange rate of the Russian currency has already recovered in recent weeks, partly because, despite the sanctions, Russia has continued to sell energy at sky-high prices that have been pushed up by the war in Ukraine.

Also, the rubles now flowing into the country through Gazprombank should increase the Kremlin’s political arm strength. Hundreds of millions of euros in energy revenues flow from the West to Russia every day. The Russian government cannot do much domestically with euros or dollars, but rubles, for example, can be used to pay for social measures to tackle the economic crisis. War expenses are also easier to pay.

In recent days, EU and G7 countries unanimously declared that they would refuse to comply with Russia’s requirement to pay for gas in rubles. Whether they will also refuse to cooperate in the detour now devised by the Russians remains to be seen.