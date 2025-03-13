Putin puts conditions to the high the fire agreed by Trump and Zelenski: “Ukraine can use it to receive more weapons”

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has raised doubts about the temporary cessation of the hostilities agreed by Ukraine and the United States and has outlined their own conditions. “Russia is in favor of a high fire, but there are nuances, including the Kursk region,” said the Russian president this Thursday, in reference to the Russian region he is currently expelling the Ukrainian troops.

Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East travels to Russia to know Putin’s response to Alto El Fuego

“It is advantageous for Ukraine to achieve a high 30 -day fire, since all its military in the Kursk region are blocked,” added the Kremlin Chief, adding that kyiv “can use the High Fire of 30 days to receive more weapons or make a forced mobilization.”

Many analysts had advanced that Russia is likely to present conditions that can torpedo the progress of the conversations. If you reject truce’s proposal, Moscow runs the risk of angrying Trump and deteriorating the relationship with the new US government.

“We agree with the proposals to end hostilities, but they have to lead to lasting peace and resolve the roots of the conflict,” Putin reiterated in a press conference with the president of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, with which he has met this Thursday. He has begun his answer to one of the questions by giving the “thanks to Trump for paying so much attention to an agreement in Ukraine.”

Until now, Russia has maintained its maximalist demands regarding the end of the conflict and the Russian representatives, including Putin, have frequently repeated that any peace agreement must take into account the “deep causes” of the war, with which the Kremlin refers, among other things, to issues such as NATO expansion to East.

According to the Russian medium Kommersant, Putin is expected to meet within a few hours with Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East to talk about the 30 -day truce proposal agreed by the US and Ukraine.

With the ball on his roof, the Kremlin opted on Wednesday to delay his response to the offer, claiming that he needed more details of the US party. Trump threatened Russia with “devastating” consequences if Putin does not accept the temporary truce proposal. The Republican president spoke of the possibility of imposing new sanctions on the Russian economy, although he said he hopes that they were not necessary. ” In this way, the president of the United States increased the pressure on the Kremlin after weeks of reproaches to Volodimir Zelenski and his alleged lack of will to achieve peace.

Yuri Ushakov, Kremlin International Advisor, has told Rossía 1 television channel this Thursday that Moscow is not interested in a truce because “it is nothing other than a provisional respite for Ukrainian soldiers.” “Our goal is a lasting peaceful arrangement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country,” he said.

Putin, in turn, responded on Wednesday by visiting the Russian region of Kursk, occupied since August by the Ukrainian army, which has lost territory quickly in recent days before the Russian progress, included in the main city he controlled, Sudzha. Military dress, the Russian president wanted to make it clear that his priority is to conquer the maximum possible land before sitting at a negotiating table. This is one of the arguments that experts use to explain why Moscow is in no hurry to complete conversations.

Ukraine has taken advantage of Kremlin’s lack of response to show that Moscow wants to postpone peace as long as possible. “Unfortunately, Russia is still silent, we do not know its official position on the high fire. Russia is winning time and continues to demonstrate that she wants to manipulate and continue fighting, ”said Andrí Yermak, considered the right hand of Volodimir Zelenski. The Ukrainian president, on the other hand, has assured that the fact that there is still no “significant response” to the proposals made “demonstrates once again that Russia seeks to prolong war.”

This Thursday was expected to meet in American emissaries with members of the Russian government. The United States delegation is headed by Steve Witkoff, which in recent weeks has assumed a leadership role in the relationship with Kremlin, ahead of the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, the highest diplomatic position on paper.

Some Russian media also point out that Trump and Putin could maintain a telephone conversation this Friday. Both presidents do not speak since February 12, when, through another call, they staged the thaw between Russia and the United States.

On Tuesday, during the meeting of the Saudi city of Yeda, Ukraine supported the American proposal of Alto the Fire of 30 days by land, sea and air with the condition that Russia also does. Accepting a cessation of complete hostilities is a concession by kyiv, which had put on the table a truce limited by air and sea and has previously warned that a temporary pause in the fighting can allow Russian troops to regroup and launch new offensives.

In the encounter in the Gulf country, kyiv and Washington bordered roughness after Trump’s televised anger to Zelenski about how to focus a stage to conclude the US war and access to Ukrainian mineral deposits. After the bankruptcy that that encounter in the bilateral relationship, the US decided to pause military and intelligence assistance, key to kyiv in its fight against Russian invasion, to raise the pressure on Zelenski. After the approach of positions in Yeda, the help flow has resumed.