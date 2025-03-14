The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said Friday that one of his conditions to accept the high fire with Ukraine raised by the US is the Rendary of the Ukrainian forces present in the Russian region of Kursk. Thus, he has promised to guarantee life and decent treatment of Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by Russian troops in the territory, as asked by the US leader, Donald Trump.

In order for Trump’s offer to be applied “kyiv must give the order of surrender to his military in the Kursk region,” the president has known during a meeting with the Russian Security Council. “In case they depose weapons and deliver, life and decent treatment will be guaranteed In accordance with the norms of international law and the laws of the Russian Federation, “he said, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

This Putin statement takes place shortly after Trump notified in his social social network that “thousands of Ukrainian military are completely surrounded by the Russian army and in a very bad and vulnerable position.” Therefore, He strongly claimed the Kremlin leader who avoids what would be the worst massacre “From World War II.”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched in August a surprising counterattack in this Russian region. They had under their control about 1,200 square kilometers of territory and more than a hundred locations. In recent months, however, Ukrainian forces have been losing ground. British military intelligence estimates that they barely control a third of what they came to take and Russia even gives the counteroffensive by defeated.