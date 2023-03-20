Russian President Putin wrote an article for the People’s Daily on Russian-Chinese relations

On the eve of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote an article for the People’s Daily on Russian-Chinese relations. Its text is published on the official site Kremlin.

The head of state noted that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is an example of harmonious interaction. He also pointed to the high quality of relations between the countries, which surpasses the military-political alliances of the Cold War. The Russian leader stressed that they continue to grow stronger, there are no restrictions and taboo topics in them.

It is Russian-Chinese relations that today actually act as the cornerstone of regional and global stability, stimulate economic growth, and serve as a guarantor of a positive agenda in international affairs. They are an example of harmonious creative cooperation between major powers Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On March 13, it became known that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Moscow next week. The Chinese leader planned to meet in the capital with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related materials:

Putin on expectations from Xi Jinping’s visit and areas of cooperation

The Russian leader said he has high expectations for Xi Jinping’s forthcoming visit to Moscow. He also said that he met with the Chinese leader about 40 times, both in official meetings and “without ties.”

We have no doubt that they will give a powerful new impetus to the entire range of bilateral cooperation. It is also a great opportunity for me to see a good old friend with whom we have the warmest relationship. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin pointed out that one of the priorities is trade and economic partnership, by the end of 2022, trade doubled and reached $185 billion. The head of state called it a new record.

He also noted that long-term joint plans and programs are being successfully implemented. Countries are exploring outer space, developing new technologies, strengthening cooperation in industry and agriculture.

For example, the Russian-Chinese main gas pipeline “Power of Siberia” in its scale, without exaggeration, has become the “deal of the century.” Significantly increased the volume of deliveries of domestic oil and coal Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin added that after the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are lifted, humanitarian and tourist exchanges can be increased, a special role, according to him, is played by holding interstate thematic years.

Together with like-minded people, our countries consistently advocate the formation of a more just multipolar world order based on international law, and not on certain “rules” that serve the needs of the “golden billion”. Russia and China are consistently working in the interests of creating an equal, open, inclusive security system not directed against third countries in the region and the world as a whole Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the head of the Russian-Chinese analytical center Sergey Sanakoev suggested that the subject of discussion between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be the peace initiative on Ukraine proposed by Beijing earlier, as well as a number of other aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

Putin on unilateral sanctions and nuclear safety

The Russian President stressed that Moscow, like Beijing, stands for strict observance of the UN Charter and international law, including humanitarian law.

He stressed that the country does not accept unilateral sanctions that should be lifted. Putin also expressed concern that some countries are trying to undermine nuclear security.

We are committed to the principle of the indivisibility of security, which is flagrantly violated by the NATO bloc. Deeply concerned about irresponsible and downright dangerous actions that could undermine global nuclear security Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On March 2, it became known that Russia was developing a new type of military operations using nuclear weapons to protect against potential aggression from the United States. It is noted that over time, Washington’s aggression against Moscow is growing, as the United States is losing its leading position in the world, which they consider Russia to be guilty of.

At the end of February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had information that the United States was thinking about a natural test of nuclear weapons. According to him, the Ministry of Defense and Rosatom must ensure that Washington is ready for nuclear tests.

Related materials:

Putin on the aspirations of the West

The head of the Russian state noted that the West is increasingly desperately clinging to old dogmas and striving to regain its lost dominance. He pointed out that the geopolitical landscape is currently undergoing dramatic changes.

The “collective West” clings more and more desperately to archaic dogmas, to its elusive dominance, putting the fate of entire states and peoples at stake. The US policy of dual containment of Russia and China, as well as all those who do not succumb to American diktat, is becoming sharper and more assertive. See also Dakota Johnson opens up about the chaotic filming of '50 Shades of Grey' and her battles with the writer of the saga Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to Putin, the architecture of international security and cooperation is currently being dismantled, with Russia declared a “immediate threat” and China a “strategic competitor.”

Putin on the settlement in Ukraine

The Russian leader expressed his gratitude for China’s measured line in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. He also welcomed Beijing’s willingness to play a role in resolving the situation.

Putin recalled that Moscow was ready for a politico-diplomatic resolution of the issue, but Kyiv had stopped peace talks back in April 2022. The President noted that the future of the peace process will depend on the willingness to talk, taking into account the prevailing geopolitical realities, but at present the Ukrainian side puts forward only ultimatums, which indicates its disinterest in finding a way out of the crisis.

At the same time, the crisis in Ukraine, provoked and diligently fueled by the West, is the most striking today, but by no means the only manifestation of intentions to maintain dominance in the international arena and a unipolar world order. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin pointed out that NATO is trying to penetrate the Asia-Pacific region in order to fragment the common Eurasian space in order to contain Russia and China. He emphasized that no one will be able to achieve this.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry unveiled a plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. It is specified that the document consists of 12 points, its key points are the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities. In addition, the plan proposes to resolve the humanitarian crisis.