Putin proposes a global partnership with Europe

“I want to reiterate once again: Russia is in favor of restoring a comprehensive partnership with Europe“. This is what he writes Vladimir Putin in an article written on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, published exclusively by Zeit. In the long text, the Russian president addresses some of the broader themes of the difficult relations between Moscow and the West, in particular the EU: “There are many topics of common interest”, adds the head of the Kremlin: “Security and strategic stability, health and education, then digitization, the energy economy, culture, science and technology, solutions for the climate and environmental problems “. A whole range of issues on which Putin proposes nothing less than “a fair and creative collaboration. This is also underlined in our proposal to create a common space of cooperation and security from the Atlantic to the Pacific, which can include different integration formats, including the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union ”.

According to Putin, “the world is developing dynamically and is confronted with ever greater challenges and threats. It’s simply we can no longer afford to carry the weight of previous misunderstandings with us, offenses, conflicts and errors. A burden that prevents us from solving current problems ”. For his part, the head of the Kremlin says that “we are convinced that we must admit and correct all these errors”. Putin’s openness appears very vast: “Our common goal is to stabilize the security of the continent and a common space for fair cooperation and collective development of the prosperity of Europe and the whole world without borderlines and in a united space”.

Putin: “Collaboration to avert the risk of rearmament”

“The entire European security system is currently in a bleak state. Tensions are rising and the risk of a new rearmament race is real. We are letting slip the enormous opportunities that cooperation offers us instead ”. A cooperation, adds the head of the Kremlin, “which today is all the more important given that we have to deal with the common challenges of the pandemic and its prevalently severe social and economic consequences”. According to the Russian president, “the whole post-war history has proved this: the prosperity and security of our common continent are possible only through the joint efforts of all countries, including Russia. Because Russia is one of the largest states in Europe. IS we perceive our indivisible cultural and historical ties with Europe ”.