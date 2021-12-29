Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a bill that provides for the introduction of the institution of termination of the country’s citizenship. Document posted in the electronic database of the parliament.

As noted in the explanatory note, the procedure for terminating the country’s citizenship is being introduced instead of the current procedure for canceling decisions on the issuance of a Russian passport.

The bill also provides for the creation of a unified mechanism for voluntary renunciation of citizenship and transfers the Ministry of Internal Affairs powers to consider relevant decisions. Now the solution to these issues is in the jurisdiction of the president.

Earlier it was reported that the draft of the new basic law “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation” proposes to provide the head of state with more powers in determining the categories of persons entitled to a simplified acquisition of citizenship of the country.