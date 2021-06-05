The proposal to extend the preferential mortgage for Russians for one year – until July 1, 2022, with an increase in the rate to 7%, was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, June 4.

The Russian leader stressed that the program was “temporary, but it should not be abruptly cut off and curtailed.”

According to the president, the rate will rise slightly from the current 6.5% to 7% per annum, and the maximum loan amount should become the same for all Russian regions – 3 million rubles.

As the head of state noted, the family mortgage program will be extended to families with one child if he was born after January 1, 2018.

“Let me remind you that we already have a special measure – a mortgage program for families, where after January 1, 2018, the second and subsequent child was born. I propose to expand its action, extend it to all families where children born after January 1, 2018 are raised, even if there is still one child in the family, ”Putin said.

Thus, already at the birth of the first child, the family can take out a mortgage at a rate of 6%. The maximum amount of such a loan for Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow and Leningrad regions will be 12 million rubles, for all other subjects – 6 million rubles.

On June 1, it became known that representatives of 12 Russian regions sent proposals to the federal authorities to extend the preferential mortgage program at 6.5%. Izvestia was told about this in the governments of the Stavropol Territory, Kuzbass, Chuvashia, as well as the Amur, Murmansk, Kaluga, Vologda, Tyumen, Vladimir, Samara, Arkhangelsk and Leningrad regions.

In April of this year, the average size of mortgage loans issued to Russians reached a record 3.06 million rubles, the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH) reported on May 31.

The anti-crisis program of preferential mortgages, launched in April 2020, applies only to new buildings and involves an initial payment of 15%.