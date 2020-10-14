Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed extending the concessional mortgage program at 6.5 percent per annum until at least mid-2021. It is reported by RIA News…

The program was decided to be extended due to the difficult situation in the country. “Although the economy is recovering, nevertheless, people are still finding it difficult for certain sectors of the economy, including construction,” the president stressed.

The government has promised to support preferential mortgages, but the specific conditions will be announced after November 1 of this year, when the originally set period of the program expires.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance has already submitted a draft government decree on the extension of preferential mortgages until December 31, 2021. It is reported that the volume of its issue by the end of next year should amount to 2.8 trillion rubles.

This home loan program was announced in April 2020. The maximum amount of the mortgage is limited: in Moscow and St. Petersburg it is equal to 12 million rubles, in other regions of the country – six million rubles.

