The Kremlin has published Putin’s statement on changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine. This became known from a publication with an opening speech at a meeting on nuclear deterrence, which is available in Telegram-Kremlin channel.

“It has been proposed to introduce a number of clarifications in terms of defining the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. Thus, the draft principles expand the category of states and military alliances in relation to which nuclear deterrence is carried out. The list of military threats for the neutralization of which nuclear deterrence measures are carried out has been supplemented,” the head of state said.

Putin stated that in the updated version of the doctrine, aggression against Russia by a state that does not possess nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack.

On September 1, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov announced that Russia would change its nuclear doctrine. This would happen based on an analysis of conflicts and the West’s actions in connection with the special military operation (SMO), he explained. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed for a change in the nuclear doctrine. The updating of Russia’s nuclear doctrine is due to the current agenda, which was formed as a result of the West’s actions, the Kremlin explained.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia does not use nuclear weapons in response to the enemy’s actions because it understands the danger and irreversibility of such a conflict. For now, Moscow is showing patience, but it may run out.