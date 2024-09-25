Putin calls for adaptation of nuclear deterrence doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed making changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, adapting it to modern realities. This became known from a publication with an opening speech at a meeting on nuclear deterrence, which is available on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

“It has been proposed to introduce a number of clarifications in terms of defining the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons (NW). Thus, the draft principles expand the category of states and military alliances in relation to which nuclear deterrence is carried out. The list of military threats for the neutralization of which nuclear deterrence measures are carried out has been supplemented,” the head of state said.

The use of nuclear forces is an extreme measure to protect the sovereignty of a country Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin stated that in the updated version of the doctrine, aggression against Russia by a state that does not possess nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack.

Putin names conditions for nuclear response

A nuclear response from Moscow would be triggered by reliable information about a massive launch of air and space attack weapons towards Russia, Putin said. He specified that such attack weapons include strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft.

Nuclear weapons may also be used if the enemy creates a critical threat to Russia’s sovereignty with conventional weapons.

Russia Extends Its ‘Nuclear Umbrella’ to Belarus

Speaking at a meeting of the Security Council, Putin stated the possibility of using Moscow’s nuclear weapons in the event of armed aggression against Belarus, which is part of the Union State.

We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In June, Belarus held joint exercises with Russia on the use of non-strategic nuclear forces. According to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic, Major General Pavel Muraveiko, the maneuvers showed that Minsk is ready to use such weapons.

Later, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko explained that Minsk would not use nuclear weapons without direct aggression against itself. “We are not going to use any weapons until you step on our state border. It is also the border of our Union State,” he said. However, the head of state warned that Minsk has no red lines in protecting the territory of the republic and the response for violating the border of Belarus will be immediate.