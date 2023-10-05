Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

A Russian propagandist called on TV for a nuclear bomb over Siberia as a “nuclear ultimatum” to the West. Afterwards she presented the matter differently.

Moscow – Margarita Simonyan is considered one of the most vehement supporters of the Ukraine war and is known nationwide as a Putin propagandist in Russia. But what she is now said to have suggested in her television program on the “RT Russia” channel goes too far for many Russians – even the Kremlin itself. The RT editor-in-chief is said to have called for a nuclear bomb to be exploded over Siberia, which belongs to Russia.

A nuclear bomb over Siberia would be “a nuclear ultimatum” to the West that would help in the fight against it, Simonyan said on October 2nd, according to the Russian independent news portal Meduza have said. The West won’t stop Russia to “strangle” until “they understand that something very, very painful can happen in a second” and until he feels imminently threatened.

Putin propagandist: “Nothing bad” will happen if there is a nuclear bomb over Russia

In her opinion, “nothing terrible” would happen if there was a nuclear explosion over Siberia, the propagandist is said to have continued. We still knew “from Soviet times” that nothing bad would happen in the event of “a nuclear explosion hundreds of kilometers away on our own territory somewhere over Siberia.” “Not the nuclear winter that everyone is afraid of. No monstrous radiation that kills everyone.”

All that would happen is that “all radio electronics would be deactivated” and cable telephones would be available again instead – and this even has advantages, at least she would then “no longer have to explain to her children” why everyone had cell phones and tablets except her.

Kremlin distances itself from calls for nuclear explosion on Russian TV

When asked, the Kremlin distanced itself from Simonyan’s suggestion, writes Meduza: The Russian Federation has not left “the regime of non-nuclear testing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is quoted as saying: “Let us not forget that Margarita does not work in any official government body, so her words do not always reflect the official position,” Putin said -Speaker continues.

The mayor of Novosibirsk, Anatoly Lokot, criticized Simonyan’s statement: The consequences of above-ground nuclear explosions could “last for millennia.” Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Russian government’s Defense Committee, also stated that “there is no need for Russia to make such statements.” Russia does have nuclear weapons, “in good condition and ready for use.” However, their use is only up for debate if they are also “used by the collective West”.

Simonjan files defamation lawsuit – “Outrageous accusation”

Margarita Simonjan also no longer wants to know anything about having suggested detonating an atomic bomb over Siberia. She said on Telegram that she had filed a defamation lawsuit against “some lawmaker’s aide” who accused her of wanting to launch a nuclear attack on Siberia. “This outrageous accusation,” she wrote, “tarnishes my reputation and causes me all sorts of harm and suffering.”

Loud Meduza Simonyan’s complaint is allegedly directed against Nikolai Korolyov, advisor to Moscow municipal deputy Yevgeny Stupin. He had previously written on Telegram that he had contacted the Federal Investigative Committee and the law enforcement authorities and asked them to assess what Simonjan said on October 2nd in their live show.

Russia’s ex-president Dmitri Medvedev also recently shocked people with a drastic demand: He called for the bombing of German factories. (smu)